Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.63% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,289,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $236.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.