Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.75% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,238,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

