Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.78% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,270,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,601,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

