Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,439,810 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.26% of Exelon worth $932,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,309,000 after purchasing an additional 697,409 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

