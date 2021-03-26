Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 94,327 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.98% of The Boston Beer worth $1,215,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

SAM stock opened at $1,077.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.