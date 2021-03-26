Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,378 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.77% of Avalara worth $1,223,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

