Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,101,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,679 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.45% of Cummins worth $1,158,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

