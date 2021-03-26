Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.29% of Citrix Systems worth $1,326,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

