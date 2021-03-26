Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.08 Billion Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.65% of T-Mobile US worth $1,082,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

