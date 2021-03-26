Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,864 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.21% of PPG Industries worth $1,092,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

