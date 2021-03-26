Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.14 Billion Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,428,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,282 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,136,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.