Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.67% of Accenture worth $1,152,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $271.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

