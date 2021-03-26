Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.30 Billion Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,504,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,233,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.99% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,298,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,831 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 458,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

