Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $910.15 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.41% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $910,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

