Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $917.87 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.94% of Square worth $917,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.95.

Shares of SQ opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

