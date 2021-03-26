Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.89% of MarketAxess worth $1,059,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.50.

MKTX opened at $497.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.70. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.15 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

