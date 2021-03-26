Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.79% of Kodiak Sciences worth $907,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $119.45 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

