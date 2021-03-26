Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $1.07 Billion in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,706,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,610,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.43% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $867,635,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $227,829,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,773,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.