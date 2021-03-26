Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 740,398 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.79% of Zimmer Biomet worth $891,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $157.88 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

