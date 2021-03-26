Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,121,763 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.51% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,311,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.