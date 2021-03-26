Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 144,080 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,126,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 773,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $314.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

