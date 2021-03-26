Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 15,046,943 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.84% of General Motors worth $1,103,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in General Motors by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in General Motors by 49.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of GM opened at $56.60 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

