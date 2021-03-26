Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 362,047 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.00% of Avery Dennison worth $1,034,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 457,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,986,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY opened at $181.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

