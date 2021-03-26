Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 494,023 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $1,227,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

WYNN stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

