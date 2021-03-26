Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.71% of AstraZeneca worth $929,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $114,977,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

