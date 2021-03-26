Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.29% of IDEX worth $1,099,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $17,178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

NYSE IEX opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.15. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

