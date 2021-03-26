Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,108,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,889,095 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.88% of Slack Technologies worth $1,187,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

