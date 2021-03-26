Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,054,011 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,054,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.76% of Zendesk worth $1,129,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

