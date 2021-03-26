Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 247,843 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.32% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,090,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

PG opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $102.53 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

