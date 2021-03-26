Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 330,455 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.73% of Charter Communications worth $941,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 204,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,441,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $637.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.22 and a 200 day moving average of $629.82. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.39 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.