Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 360,918 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360,918 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.87% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $940,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $496.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.05 and a 200-day moving average of $457.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $498.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,269 shares of company stock worth $14,322,808. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.45.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

