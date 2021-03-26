Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,261,577 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,319,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261,577 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.04% of News worth $1,065,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in News by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $52,005,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.