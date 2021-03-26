Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,189,202 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,551,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,189,202 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.57% of Pfizer worth $1,161,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.67 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

