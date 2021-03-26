Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00336718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

