Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up approximately 9.4% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of StoneCo worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 39,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.