Prince Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.5% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 976,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,753. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

