Prince Street Capital Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology makes up approximately 3.6% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 15,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.79. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.