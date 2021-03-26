Prince Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Copa makes up approximately 2.4% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Copa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,231,000 after buying an additional 105,431 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

