Prince Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 272,000 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. América Móvil comprises about 2.0% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 128,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

