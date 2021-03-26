Prince Street Capital Management LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Despegar.com makes up about 2.5% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

DESP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

