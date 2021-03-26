Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 10,245 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 238,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. 29,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,466. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

