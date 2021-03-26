Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 54,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,900. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

