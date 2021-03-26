Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

