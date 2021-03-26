Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 952,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.