Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 990,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 293,628 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 132,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $73.27.

