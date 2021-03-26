Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 159,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

