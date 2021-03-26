Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 1,930,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,110,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.