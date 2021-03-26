Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $107.63. 398,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,724. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

