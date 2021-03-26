Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,699 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

