ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. ProAssurance posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.